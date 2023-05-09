Silenced Transgender Lawmaker

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, works from the lunch counter outside House of Representatives chamber May 1 in the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Montana.

 Associated Press

A Montana District Court judge has rejected Democratic state Rep. Zooey Zephyr’s attempt to return to the House floor following Republican lawmakers’ moves that blocked her from entering or speaking in the House chamber at the end of April 2023.

Zephyr sued Republican leaders of the Montana House of Representatives for barring her from proceedings on the floor. The Montana judge, a former Democratic state legislator himself, ruled on May 2, 2023, that reinstating Zephyr was not within the court’s power and would “interfere with legislative authority.” The American Civil Liberties Union of Montana represented Zephyr and four of her constituents in the lawsuit.

