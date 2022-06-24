LONDON — British officials said the monkeypox outbreak in the U.K. is growing across the country, mainly among men who are gay or bisexual, or other men who have sex with men. They urged those with new or multiple sex partners to be vigilant for the symptoms of monkeypox.
In a technical briefing released on Friday, Britain’s Health Security Agency said their data show monkeypox is spreading in “defined sexual networks of gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men.” Officials said there were no signs suggesting sustained spread beyond those populations.
Of the 810 monkeypox cases in the U.K. to date, five are in women. Among patients who completed a detailed survey, 96% of those infected were men who were gay, bisexual or had sex with other men. Among the nearly 50 countries reporting monkeypox cases globally, Britain has the biggest outbreak beyond Africa.
Doctors say people who have unexpected skin lesions or rashes that could be monkeypox should seek help at a sexual health clinic and avoid close contact with others until they have consulted a physician.
Doctors say anyone who was in close, physical contact with someone who had monkeypox is at risk of catching the disease, regardless of their sexual orientation.
On Thursday, the World Health Organization convened an expert committee to decide whether the expanding outbreak of monkeypox should be declared an international health emergency.
Globally, about 50 countries have reported more than 3.300 cases. There have been no deaths reported beyond Africa, which has seen roughly 1,400 cases and 60 deaths this year.
