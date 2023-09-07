Laying out details about the Interstate 70 expansion Wednesday, state transportation officials acknowledged that they will need some additional easements along the route.
Improve I-70 Program Director Eric Kopinski said he expects some level of easements, where the state will buy land from property owners to expand the interstate.
Matt McCormick, president of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, noted that this could have an effect on some local businesses along the highway and warned that it’s likely some will have to move for the expansion.
The exact number of easements being pursued by the Missouri Department of Transportation is not settled; however, landowners are being notified now, Kopinski said.
MoDOT held a public meeting at Battle High School on Wednesday to gather feedback on the state’s Improve I-70 project. The $2.8 billion project will add an additional lane on each side of Interstate 70 across the entire state.
Columbia to Kingdom City is the first segment and is expected to be completed in late 2027, according to the MoDOT website. The segment is where MoDOT is most prepared to start construction, hence making it the first to break ground, Kopinski said.
According to the I-70 improvement site, the anticipated cost of that segment is anywhere between $350 million and $500 million.
The project aims to improve and modernize the interstate, make freight and commuter transportation more efficient, minimize the impact of construction and create jobs, according to the MoDOT website. The last leg of the project is expected to be complete in fall 2030.
Approximately half the funding for the plan comes from an over $5 billion surplus in the state budget. The other half will come from state-issued bonds to be paid over the next 15 years.
Boone County Commissioner Kip Kendrick attended and said he expects some congestion on I-70 as the project gets going, but he is largely optimistic about its long-term effect on Boone County.
“In the short term, there will be growing pains. We will have to deal with the congestion caused by the construction,” Kendrick said. “It’s reasonable to expect … there will be an increase in commerce and travel across the state, which is always good for cities.”
Kendrick is also optimistic that the I-70 expansion will encourage more outer roads throughout the unincorporated areas of the county, which could help connect Boone County’s rural citizens.
Because of the large scale of the project — the largest in MoDOT history, Kopinski said — it will be divided into six segments.
Making enhancements to the U.S. 63 and I-70 interchange is also a key project for MoDOT, with work to begin in 2025. The interchange has been the site of numerous pedestrian fatalities over the last several years.
Columbia resident Susan Renee Carter expressed a desire for MoDOT to consider the inclusion of walkways and biking lanes, especially near the Highway 63 and Stadium Blvd interchanges off I-70. Carter said that she felt the project didn’t provide much information about including these features.
“I felt like it was my responsibility to advocate so that people can have access to goods and services,” Carter said. “I work with people with developmental disabilities who oftentimes live in places where they can’t use the bus to go places, or don’t have sideways to walk to places.”
McCormick said that the U.S. 63 and I-70 interchange is problematic for truck drivers because of the frequency of congestion and traffic lights on the interchange.
This summer saw record-breaking heat in Missouri and at the same time carbon dioxide reached an all-time high.
Kopinski pointed out the environmental measures taken in this project, such as more advanced pavement and the extra lane will lead to a reduction in congestion slowing down traffic.
Matt Burcham, MoDOT senior environmental specialist, said that even with the expanded road and advanced measures, “CO2 won’t go down, that’s for sure.”
Burcham said it’s important to consider the environmental impacts of highways and that he anticipates hearing from leadership from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to improve sustainable efforts.
Following the period of public comment, MoDOT says it will take engineering, construction and environmental considerations into account as further planning on the Improve I-70 project is underway.
