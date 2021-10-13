Major U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak for the S&P 500 despite another choppy day of trading.
The S&P 500 rose 13.15 points to 4,363.80. The Dow slipped 0.53 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,377.81. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 105.71 points to 14,571.64.
Small company stocks also rose. The Russell 2000 index added 7.70 points, or 0.3%, to 2,241.97.
Banks were among the heaviest weights on the market. JPMorgan Chase fell 2.6% after its latest earnings showed that the bank struggled to grow revenues with interest rates at near-zero levels.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.54% from 1.58% late Tuesday.
