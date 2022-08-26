Virus Outbreak Vaccine Revenue

This photo shows vials of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in Jackson, Mississippi. 

 Associated Press

COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna is suing Pfizer and the German drugmaker BioNTech, accusing its main competitors of copying Moderna's technology in order to make their own vaccine.

Moderna said Friday that Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine Comirnaty infringes on patents Moderna filed several years ago protecting the technology behind its preventive shot, Spikevax. The company filed patent infringement lawsuits in both U.S. federal court and a German court.

