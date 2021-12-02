Meteorological winter officially started December first and brought with it record breaking temperatures and extremely dry conditions.
Winter conditions are favored to be both precipitation and temperature are expected to be relatively mild and comparable to last year’s months of December through February.
Meteorologists look at the overall climate pattern to help determine and make predictions for long range forecasting. Sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean play a large role in dictating the jet stream, which is responsible for which way the air moves.
“For the winter of 2021-2022 it is trending more towards La Nina” said Sarah Atkins, National Weather Service Meteorologist out of Pleasant Hill, Kansas. “It has strengthened in the past month or so and it is likely to peak as a moderate event.”
Typically with La Nina snowfall is increased over the northwest, upper Rockies, and near the Great Lakes. Meanwhile the southern plains and overall southwest trend drier. This puts Saint Joseph right in the middle for equal chances for below, near, or above average winter precipitation.
On average we get nearly 18 inches of snowfall a year. This is 10 inches below the national average.
Temperature look to trend about 30%-40% about normal which as already happened with Thursday December second breaking the 1956 of 69 degrees. January rolls in our coldest temps with a average high of 29 degrees.
If snow pact remains low which has already been happening to the north, then extreme flood will be less likely coming out of a mild winter and heading into spring.
"There is something called the Pineapple Express that is a larger scale phenomenon characterized by persistent warm, moist air being transported east from the Pacific Ocean, said Atkins. "While it normally only effects the West Coast sometimes the set-up is just right the we can have that direct stream move towards us."
In this instance, we would receive heavy rain but because we are far away we are not impacted all too often. This is one example of a rare event that would give us above-average precipitation.
When it comes to forecasting winter versus summer severe weather there are a few different challenges.
"People generally need more advanced notice during the winter though so we try to forecast a bit further out in time," said Atkins. "There's the balance of data become better and better the close we get to the event."
Overall, there is a more of a deadline when it comes to issues watches and warnings during the winter.
"Winter weather preparation normally takes longer with people needing information either night before or very early in the morning," said Atkins.
"Anybody traveling in public, it's crucial that they're prepared for basically unexpected emergencies," said Bill Lamar, Saint Joseph Emergency Manager.
Having a way to get alerts and packing with an emergency kit are two ways to stay safe this winter.
" Try to keep your fuel tank filled as much as possible that way it would allow you to keep the engine running and stay warm," said Lamar. "Keep kitty litter in your trunk to help you get out of ice or a slick spot, and a blanket."
Other items to include are extra outwear, flashlight, first aid kits, non-perishable food, water, jumper cables, and ice scrapers with a brush.
"We have our protocols set up with our emergency snow routes and Public works has started to get their plows ready," said Lamar. "COVID-19 has caused everyone to be shorthanded on manpower so it's been a challenge just having the availability of plow drivers."
