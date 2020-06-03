Major League Soccer and its players’ union agreed to a six-year labor contract through 2025 that paves the way for a tournament in Florida after the season was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal was announced Wednesday following tense talks that led to some players skipping voluntary workouts and the league threatening a lockout.

MLS and the MLS Players Association agreed Feb. 6 to a five-year labor contract, but the deal had not been ratified when the season was stopped on March 12 after only two matches had been played by each team.

The ratified labor deal was announced in the midst of nationwide protests over police brutality and injustice against African Americans sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Both sides noted the unrest in announcing the contract.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber vowed the league will go further with its public stance for equality.

Garber said the league expects to take a $1 billion revenue hit because of the coronavirus.

Players agreed to a 7.5% salary reduction starting with the May 31 payroll and a $5 million cap on team and individual performance bonuses, a person familiar with the agreement said.

Terms of the deal agreed to in February were pushed back for one year. This year’s planned minimum salaries of $81,375 for senior roster players and $63,547 for reserve roster players will be pushed back to 2021..

One of the sticking points was a provision that allows either side to opt out of the deal because of unforeseen circumstances, like a pandemic. The agreement does not tie the clause to attendance, something the league had sought.

Details of the Florida tournament are still being finalized. The league’s 26 teams and limited staff would be based in the Orlando area and matches played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World.

Garber said the tournament would last no longer than 35 days but he did not reveal additional details. Earlier indications were that the tournament would last some two months.