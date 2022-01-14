What’s open or closed for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday:
Financial
Banks: Closed.
Commodities and stock markets: Closed.
Government
City offices: Closed.
County offices: Closed.
Kansas state offices: Closed.
Missouri state offices: Closed.
Miscellaneous
Rolling Hills Consolidated Libraries:
Belt Branch – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Savannah Branch – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
St. Joseph Public Libraries: Closed.
East Hills Shopping Center: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Museums
Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art: Closed.
St. Joseph Museums Inc: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Patee House/Jesse James Museum: Noon to 4 p.m.
Pony Express Museum: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Robidoux Row Museum: Closed
The Remington Nature Center: Closed.
Walter Cronkite Memorial: Closed.
Postal Services
All St. Joseph post offices are closed Monday. Regular residential and business deliveries will not be made, and the usual post office lobby services will not be available, except for post office box service.
Normal mail delivery and post office operation will resume Tuesday.
Public Schools
St. Joseph public schools: Closed.
Missouri Western State University: Closed.
Northwest Missouri State University: Closed.
Transportation
City buses: Will be in operation Monday.
