Dodgers get Scherzer, Turner from Nationals
LOS ANGELES | The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a monster deal for ace Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner, getting the dynamic duo from the Washington Nationals shortly before Friday’s trade deadline.
Scherzer is 8-4 with a 2.76 ERA in 19 starts this season, and also started the All-Star Game for the National League this month.
Turner is a force all over the field, batting .322 with 18 home runs and 49 RBs, along with 21 stolen bases.
Giants land Bryant from Cubs just before deadline
SAN FRANCISCO | The first-place San Francisco Giants made a big splash just before the trade deadline Friday, getting third baseman Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs for two minor leaguers.
The 29-year-old Bryant, who can become a free agent after this season, was one of the top position players available on the market. He is batting .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs.
Minnesota trades All-Star pitcher Berríos to Toronto
MINNEAPOLIS | The playoff-chasing Blue Jays won the aggressive pursuit for two-time All-Star pitcher Jose Berrios, who was one of the most attractive players available on the market. They parted with infielder/outfielder Austin Martin and right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson for the 27-year-old Berríos.
Berríos was 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 20 starts for the Twins this season, their unquestioned ace who has been as durable as any pitcher in the game.
Mets get Báez, Williams from Chicago Cubs
NEW YORK | The New York Mets acquired flashy shortstop Javier Báez and pitcher Trevor Williams from the Chicago Cubs on Friday for prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Báez, who can become a free agent after the season, is batting .248 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs. He has a .775 OPS and 13 stolen bases in 16 tries, but also leads the National League with 131 strikeouts.
Phillies acquire Gibson, Kennedy from Rangers
The Philadelphia Phillies acquired pitchers Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy, bolstering their staff in which they got the Texas Rangers’ top starter and closer in exchange for right-hander Spencer Howard and two other pitching prospects.
AL East-leading Red Sox get Schwarber in trade with Nats
BOSTON | The Boston Red Sox got All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals for a minor league pitcher late Thursday night.
The trade was announced after the AL East-leading Red Sox lost to Toronto 13-1 at Fenway Park. Boston is 1 1/2 games ahead of Tampa Bay.
The 28-year-old outfielder was off to a smashing start in his first season with Washington, hitting 25 home runs with 53 RBIs in 72 games. He was chosen as an All-Star for the first time, but unable to play in the showcase event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.