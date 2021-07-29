Yanks reach deal to get slugger Gallo from Texas
All-Star slugger Joey Gallo is headed to the Bronx to give the New York Yankees some much-needed punch from the left side.
The Yankees have reached a deal to get Gallo from the Texas Rangers, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the move had not yet been announced and was subject to approval of medical records of the players involved.
Gallo, 27, should provide a powerful boost for the heavily right-handed Yankees. With switch-hitting center fielder Aaron Hicks hurt, second baseman Rougned Odor and outfielder Brett Gardner have been the only left-handed hitters to see substantial playing time.
Gallo is hitting .223 with 25 homers, 55 RBIs and a major league-leading 74 walks. The 6-foot-5 slugger has also been a Gold Glove right fielder for Texas, but presumably would play left for the Yankees, who have Judge as their regular right fielder.
Cubs deal righty reliever Tepera to crosstown White Sox
CHICAGO | Reliable reliever Ryan Tepera is heading from the North Side to the South Side.
The struggling Chicago Cubs traded the 33-year-old right-hander to the crosstown White Sox on Thursday for minor league lefty Bailey Horn, giving the AL Central-leading White Sox some bullpen help for the rest of the season and maybe the playoffs, too.
It was the second trade of the day for the White Sox, who also acquired slugging second baseman Cesar Hernandez from the Cleveland Indians.
Tepera is 0-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings this season and has allowed just one home run over his last 36 appearances. Over his seven-year major league career with Toronto and the Cubs, he's 12-14 with a 3.54 ERA in 279 1/3 innings.
Blue Jays get closer Brad Hand from selling Nationals
PHILADELPHIA | The Toronto Blue Jays acquired closer Brad Hand from Washington on Thursday, getting some bullpen help from a skidding Nationals team that has turned into a trade-deadline seller.
The 31-year-old Hand is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 21 saves in 26 opportunities for the Nationals, who entered Thursday's doubleheader at Philadelphia eight games under .500 and in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak that has sidelined four players. Washington is 6-16 in July.
The Blue Jays sent catcher Riley Adams to Washington.
Toronto entered Thursday at 50-48, good for fourth place in the tough AL East, but the Blue Jays are 4 1/2 games back of the second AL wild card.
White flag: Indians trade 2B Hernandez to 1st-place Sox
CLEVELAND | The Indians probably can't catch the Chicago White Sox, so they're helping their AL Central rival.
Cleveland traded second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the first-place White Sox on Thursday for minor league pitcher Konnor Pilkington — a move that signals the Indians are conceding the division.
The White Sox, who lead the Indians by 8 1/2 games and open a series with them Friday, have been in the market for a second baseman since starter Nick Madrigal suffered a season-ending hamstring tear on June 10.
In Hernandez, Chicago is getting a Gold Glove defender who can bat leadoff and drive in runs for manager Tony La Russa. The 31-year-old Hernandez is hitting .231 in his second season with the Indians with a career-high 18 home runs and 47 RBIs in 96 games.
