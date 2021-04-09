ARLINGTON, Texas — San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove pitched the first no-hitter in the history of his hometown team, allowing only one baserunner in a 3-0 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

The Padres were the only active MLB franchise without a no-hitter, and it came in their 8,206th regular-season game — from a 28-year-old who grew up just down the road in El Cajon, California.

In only his second start for San Diego, Musgrove (2-0) struck out 10 and faced 28 batters, one over the minimum. He threw 77 of his 112 pitches for strikes.

DODGERS 1, NATIONALS 0

LOS ANGELES — Justin Turner homered in the sixth inning, and the Dodgers celebrated their World Series ring ceremony day with a victory over the Nationals.

Walker Buehler (1-0) pitched six strong innings as the Dodgers won a tidy pitchers’ duel in their home opener without injured star outfielders Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger.

ANGELS 7, BLUE JAYS 1

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Shohei Ohtani homered and drove in four runs, sending Los Angeles to the victory.

Ohtani completed a four-run second with a three-run double to deep right-center off T.J. Zeuch (0-1). He also connected for a 422-foot solo drive to center during Los Angeles’ three-run fifth.

BRAVES 8, PHILLIES 1

ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. had four hits, including a long two-run homer that gave Atlanta the lead, and made a leaping catch to support Charlie Morton’s six strong innings.

GIANTS 3, ROCKIES 1

SAN FRANCISCO — Johnny Cueto pitched 8 2/3 innings of four-hit ball, helping San Francisco win its home opener.

Cueto (1-0) allowed one run on Garrett Hampson’s sacrifice fly in the ninth. Jake McGee finished for his third save.

RAYS 10, YANKEES 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rich Hill pitched six innings, helping Tampa Bay stop a four-game slide.

Austin Meadows had three of the Rays’ 13 hits. Willy Adames and Joey Wendle each had two hits and two RBIs, and Brandon Lowe drove in three runs.

Hill (1-0), a 41-year-old lefty, allowed four runs and four hits.

ATHLETICS 6, ASTROS 2

HOUSTON — Matt Olson’s tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning lifted Oakland to the win.

The victory comes after the Astros beat the A’s five times in this young season. It is just the second win overall for Oakland this year.

INDIANS 4, TIGERS 1

CLEVELAND — Franmil Reyes homered twice for Cleveland, and Zach Plesac pitched seven dominant innings.

Reyes hit a two-run homer in the first off Derek Holland (0-1) and added a 446-foot solo shot in the sixth to make it 4-0.