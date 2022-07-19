MLB Baseball Draft

Zach Neto poses for photos with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by the Los Angeles Angels with the 13th pick of the 2022 MLB draft Sunday in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Major League Baseball is moving ahead with plans for advertising on uniforms next season.

The new labor contract agreed to in March allows teams to add uniform and helmet advertising patches. The San Diego Padres in April became the first team to announce a deal for 2023, with Motorola.

