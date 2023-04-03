Twins Royals Baseball

Kansas City Royals' Nate Eaton waits for the pitch by Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray as the pitch clock counts down during the fourth inning of a game on Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball's new rules are working as hoped through the first four days of the season.

The average game time has dropped by 30 minutes, stolen bases have doubled and batting average has increased by 16 percentage points compared to last year’s opening weekend.

