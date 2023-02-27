Royals Baseball

Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke, left, looks at his ball during spring training baseball practice on Feb. 19 in Surprise, Arizona. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball's average salary rose 14.8% to a record $4.22 million last year after the end of the lockout, boosted by big deals for Max ScherzerFrancisco LindorMarcus Semien and Corey Seager.

The rate of increase was the highest since a 17.7% increase in 2000 to $1.61 million, according to final calculations by the players’ association.

