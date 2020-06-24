COLUMBIA, Mo. — We interrupt the stream of politically polarizing sports headlines that reflect a country torn apart at the seams with a story about … actual football.

If you can forget for a moment that COVID-19 still threatens to sabotage the upcoming college football season and instead focus on the storylines that could command attention on the field this fall, Missouri’s Larry Rountree III is a strong starting point.

The senior running back might be the most important player on new coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s 2020 roster.

With a quarterback situation in flux and a shortage of established wide receivers and tight ends, Rountree is the closest thing to a sure bet in Drinkwitz’s collection of playmakers, especially given the Tigers only had three spring practices before the coronavirus pandemic shut down all team activities three months ago.

With a passing game short on continuity and chemistry, a proven running back of Rountree’s caliber is a treasured asset. With 2,748 rushing yards over three seasons, Rountree ranks sixth all time on Mizzou’s career rushing list with a strong chance to become the program’s most prolific rushing back in team history — by October.

Here’s the good news for Rountree: In Drinkwitz’s brief but successful career calling plays, he’s always had a productive, high-volume running back.

“Obviously we know the importance of that position and what it means and how it balances,” Drinkwitz said, “especially for a new quarterback so that he doesn’t have to feel like every play he has to be 100 percent right. He can turn around and hand off to the tailback and he can get you yards.”

Last fall at Appalachian State, Drinkwitz’s only season as a college head coach, running back Darrynton Evans was the Sun Belt offensive player of the year with 1,484 yards and 5.8 yards per carry. The Titans chose him in the third round of the NFL draft.

From 2016-18, Drinkwitz was North Carolina State’s offensive coordinator and produced a different 1,000-yard rusher each season, each averaging at least 4.7 yards per carry. In Drinkwitz’s two seasons at Boise State, the Broncos were powered by Jay Ajayi in 2014 (1,823 rushing yards) and Jeremy McNichols in 2015 (1,337 yards).