Daniel Parker Jr.’s love of life, his family and his faith have never been this strong.

And a few of his close friends have wondered why, as the Missouri tight end nearly lost his right eye to an infection that resulted in four major surgical procedures.

After five months of lingering doubt, including two months of dealing with double vision and the type of pain that brought Parker to his knees, the junior regained full vision in the eye last week.

“After one of the surgeries, they told me I may not be able to see again,” Parker said from his family’s apartment in Blue Springs. “They said I might not be able to play football again.

“And I put everything in the hands of God. “

Some of his friends questioned his decision to turn his life over to God, especially since he had been going through hell on earth with all the medical procedures that began one January morning in Blue Springs.

“My life was moving a little too fast — a lot too fast — and I think this was God’s way of telling me to slow down.

Rush for surgery

Parker woke up in the middle of Saturday night Jan. 4 with a severe toothache.

“He was home from school and he woke us up and said his tooth hurt so much he couldn’t stand it,” Jennifer said. “So we found an emergency dentist and took him there and he had a root canal.

“But the dentist said there was a lot of infection and to keep an eye on it.”

A day later, Parker was in the Centerpoint Medical Center, starting a 36-hour journey that was just the first stepping stone in saving his eye.

“The pressure in his eye was way, way up and the flu outbreak was so bad they didn’t have any hospital beds,” Jennifer said, “so we were in the ER for one and a half days and I was afraid that Daniel might lose his eye – or worse.

“He eventually had nasal surgery and they had to cut away his eyelids to relieve the pressure. They found three different (types of) bacteria and it was a race to save his eye.”

Parker was transferred to Research Hospital, where Dr. Matthew Sniegowski performed a surgical procedure that saved his eyesight.

“They had to cut around my eye and put a tube in my eye to drain away fluid and reduce the pressure,” Parker said.

When he woke up from the surgery, the first person he saw was new Missouri tight ends coach Casey Woods, who made a perilous trip — through a snowstorm — to check on the young man he had never met.

Parker will never forget his first visit with coach Woods.

“Man, I knew he was special to come all the way from Columbia to see me,” Parker said.

He can now smile when recounting the nightmarish five months of surgical procedures, surgery and love of family and friends.