Jeremiah Tilmon calls Saturday's Braggin' Rights matchup "just another game for us."

But no one can be certain whether the East St. Louis native, formerly an Illinois commit and currently Missouri's center, really believes that — not with the proximity, rich tradition and current connections between the high-level basketball programs.

Missouri and Illinois head into battle for this year's edition of Braggin' Rights at Mizzou Arena, the first time since 1979 the annual rivalry game won't be held in St. Louis.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU.

The showdown moved away from the shadow of the Gateway Arch for the first time since Jimmy Carter's presidency due to the coronavirus pandemic. That's why only essential personnel and families of coaches and players will be allowed into the venue for the matchup instead of the capacity crowds that typically fill the Enterprise Center.

There will be no less spotlight on the game, however, with Illinois (4-1) ranked No. 6 in the country and an undefeated Missouri team on the cusp of being ranked after a 4-0 start. The Fighting Illini's only loss is to No. 2 Baylor.

Even with all the attention both programs will get from the highly anticipated matchup, Mark Smith, in likely his final Braggin' Rights game, may garner the most.

The Edwardsville, Illinois, native's journey is common knowledge among both fan bases by this point. One year in Champaign and a transfer to Missouri.

Smith is 3-0 in Braggin' Rights games — the only player or coach on the floor Saturday to have taken part in that many and remain unblemished.

He also enters the game as the Southeastern Conference player of the week and was the Tigers' leading scorer in their win against Liberty on Wednesday.

"I would imagine it's probably the toughest for him because of the transition from one place to the other," Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin said of Smith on Friday morning. "If social media (didn't exist), it wouldn't be an issue, probably wouldn't be talking about it really. But because it is an issue, kids see things, and I'm not saying Mark's consumed with what he sees, but Mark's a mature guy.

"Mark wants to play well, Mark's going to compete and all those things. And it's probably the reason why you guys (reporters) aren't talking to him as we speak. (We) let him focus on the task at hand and play the game."

Smith had been made available to the media three times over the past week, and while he hasn't spoken at length about this year's game, it's clear he is focused and has changed up his routine before the showdown.

Last year, Smith didn't score against Illinois, going 0-for-4 from the field and 0-for-2 on free throws.

Those pair of free-throw attempts came after an intentional foul on Smith where he continued his dribble and threw down an emphatic one-handed dunk. That drew the ire of a few Illinois players, with referees and players on both sides separating the skirmish in pre-social-distancing days.

Smith has had nearly a year to think about that day, albeit a Tiger triumph.

And with his strong performances to start this season, going into a mini-isolation before a game that means so much to him could be exactly what he needs.

"When we quarantined, coach told me to work on my driving, work on my ball-handling, and I feel like I've kind of gotten back to that and I feel a lot stronger driving to the basket," Smith said after last Sunday's win over Wichita State. "Now I can make plays. Also, my freshman year, I didn't shoot the ball that well. So my sophomore year, when I came here, I worked with (MU assistant coach Cornell Mann) a lot. And just really got shots up and I improved my 3-pointer, too. "

So far this season, Smith leads Missouri in scoring with 17.3 points per game and a 52% 3-point percentage. He's second on the team in minutes played, trailing only Dru Smith.

Mark Smith also leads the team in overall field-goal percentage at 53.7%.

While it's a small sample size, Braggin' Rights is primed to present the Tigers their biggest challenge of the season to this point.

"It's Braggin' Rights. This really splits people down the middle. You got to pick a side," Missouri senior forward Mitchell Smith said. "Guys on our team ... this is a very important game for them, just like it has been the last couple years. Everybody wants to go out, we want to brag. So we're going to play hard. Guys are going to channel into energy they didn't even know they had. It's going to be a great game.