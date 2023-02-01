Music-Rock Hall-Nominees

This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among this year's nominees for 2023 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, Sheryl Crow and the late George Michael are the 2023 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, reflecting a mix of country, soul, hip-hop, metal, pop, rap-rock and grunge.

The Cleveland-based institution announced Wednesday the 14 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction, also including Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes, Warren Zevon and Joy Division/New Order.

