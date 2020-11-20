COLUMBIA, S.C. — Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has some good memories of playing at South Carolina. He hopes to make a few more this week.

It was a year ago that Drinkwitz, then the coach at Appalachian State, brought the highly overmatched Mountaineers into Williams-Brice Stadium in what was expected to be a Power Five blowout by the Gamecocks.

Instead, Drinkwitz’s team came up with a defensive effort that held down South Carolina in a 20-15 upset.

It was also a win that likely played a role in Drinkwitz’s hiring by the Tigers after last season — and the dismissal of South Carolina coach Will Muschamp this past Sunday.

The Gamecocks had lost 11 of their last 14 since the middle of last season, including the App State defeat.

Drinkwitz understands the Tigers will face a hurt, angry team in South Carolina, eager to show it’s better than its recent three-game losing streak — during which the Gamecocks have been outscored 159-79.

Drinkwitz regretted that Muschamp was fired, but knows it will give South Carolina players extra motivation in this one when few believe the Gamecocks can succeed.

Missouri has its own challenges. The Tigers haven’t played in three weeks, their game with No. 13 Georgia postponed due to COVID-19.

And Drinkwitz said the South Carolina game was still on despite him having only 56 scholarship players available this week due to positive coronavirus tests and ongoing contact tracing.

Interim South Carolina coach Mike Bobo said his team has practiced haphazardly as it deals with the fallout from Muschamp’s firing. Bobo, the former Colorado State coach and Georgia assistant, hopes his players find the ability to compete in the face of adversity.