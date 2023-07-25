Legal Pot Missouri

Assistant manager Mandy Gratz arranges a display at Good Day Farm dispensary Feb. 3 in St. Louis.

 File photo | Associated Press

Missouri will begin accepting marijuana microbusiness applications Thursday, with a window of just two weeks to submit with a $1,500 fee.

Applications will be accepted electronically until Aug. 10 through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ website at mo-public.mycomplia.com/#!/signin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.