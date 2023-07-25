Missouri will begin accepting marijuana microbusiness applications Thursday, with a window of just two weeks to submit with a $1,500 fee.
Applications will be accepted electronically until Aug. 10 through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ website at mo-public.mycomplia.com/#!/signin.
A random lottery in September will choose the first batch of applicants to be considered for the licenses. During this first round, six licenses will be granted in each of the eight Missouri congressional districts, for a total of 48 licenses.
Of the six licenses in each district, two will be for dispensaries and four will be for wholesale facilities. DHSS will issue an additional 48 licenses in 2024 and another 48 in 2025.
Microbusiness applicants may not own other marijuana facilities. Applicants also must meet at least one of the following requirements to be considered:
Have a net worth of less than $250,000 and an income less than 250% of the federal poverty level for three of the last 10 years.
Have a service-connected disability card issued by the Department of Veteran Affairs.
Have been, or otherwise have a spouse, parent or guardian who has been, convicted of, arrested for or prosecuted for a non-violent marijuana-related offense at least one year before applying.
Live in a ZIP code where 30% or more of the population is below the federal poverty level, the level of unemployment is 50% higher than the state average, or the rate of incarceration for marijuana-related offenses is 50% higher than the state average.
Graduated from a high school that was unaccredited or has lived in a ZIP code with an unaccredited school for three of the last five years.
The lottery will be conducted without any knowledge of applicant information, according to the DHSS. Applicants chosen in the lottery will be reviewed before any licenses are issued no later than Oct. 4.
If an applicant’s eligibility is under question after being selected, DHSS may request additional documentation or disqualify the candidate.
“If they don’t meet eligibility, we will go to the next person in the lottery list so that we can award all those licenses that have been set forth as a minimum,” said Abigail Vivas, chief equity officer of Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation.
According to data from DHSS, $95.2 million in marijuana sales were counted in June, the highest amount during a single month since adult recreational marijuana was legalized.
Since adult-use marijuana sales started in Missouri on Feb. 3, Missouri has sold $4 million of legal cannabis per day on average, according to the state Division of Cannabis regulations.
