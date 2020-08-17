Monday was the first day of in-person classes for Missouri Western State University students since the spring semester that was abruptly ended due to COVID-19.

Students were happy to be back on campus again to see friends and get back to a new normal after classes went virtual and going through a stay at home order for part of the summer.

"It's been fun seeing a lot of new people, seeing all the freshmen and a bunch of professors that I haven't seen in a while," Tennyson Clary, a senior at Missouri Western, said. "Getting back on campus has been really fun even though we're distancing it's still very lively and energetic."

When asked about how professors and staff are handling the extra health measures, Clary said they are working to keep everyone safe.

"They're definitely still cautious, but they're still excited to see us. I've already interacted with a bunch of professors and they're very glad to see us. They're just still wanting to take care of our safety, wanting to keep that in mind and make sure that we are still getting the best education we can while being as safe as possible," Clary said.

Professor also had to quickly adapt to having more of the curriculum online when the pandemic hit late in the spring semester and some of adjustments have brought changes into the fall.

"They had the practice earlier in the year when we went online, so I think it's going to be good. It's going to be nice to have the lectures recorded, so I can always go back and re-watch them, which is a welcomed change," Abbi Lueders, a senior at Missouri Western, said.

Lueders was set up at a help station on the first day to help fellow students.

"It's been confusing for a lot of the new students just because many of them have never set foot on campus before, but I think they've been doing pretty good at finding their classes and getting situated," Lueders said.

The campus is also hosting a "Western Welcome Week' where students can check out different organizations and continue with certain activities throughout the new school year.

"It's an opportunity for (Registered Student Organizations) or other organizations and activities on campus to showcase who they are, what they do. It's a chance for students to get involved and to allow for campus activities to still go on and still create the best atmosphere possible and provide the most opportunities," Clary said.