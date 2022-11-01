Missouri Western State University has gone through several changes in their 100 plus years including going from a community college to a university. And through it all, it's been a nice asset to the St. Joseph community. But some students who attend Missouri Western now say that they want to see changes from the community in return.
Many college towns have areas that can be found flooded with students, whether they be at lounges, bars, coffee shops and more. But some students feel that since St. Joseph isn’t necessarily a college town, they are missing some of these features that may keep the student body more interested in the town, especially if some of these places were closer to campus.
Israel Lovins, a sophomore from St. Louis, has lived in St. Joseph throughout his time at Missouri Western and thinks that businesses and the city need to take the freshman into mind because of how difficult it can be to be in a new area with little transportation.
“I would say really the only thing that I guess needs to be added is I would get the perspective of a freshman because like if they don't have a car on campus, then there is like limited transportation,” Lovins said. “You can use the bus system but sometimes it can be confusing for incoming freshmen. And in terms of a business aspect, like I would say a business should probably open up closer to campus just because we do still have a lot of students living on campus and living near campus. So just being able to get that business in will be easier if you were next to a college than say, 15 minutes down the road.”
Ashley Lowry, a senior from Kansas City has been living in St. Joseph for many years. She believes that more communication between the university and the rest of the town would help students be more involved.
“I feel like having a lot more communication about what St. Joseph has to offer because St. Joe's a big, small town in a lot of ways,” Lowry said. “There can be a lot to do when it comes to parades and hanging out downtown, but there's not always just somewhere for a college student to just go and hang out. Just more areas to lounge around and feel comfortable I would say is a big part without feeling pressured to always be active.”
Karlin York, a senior from California, agrees with both Lovins and Lowry that adding more sports near campus to relax would be beneficial.
“I have a lot more food options at home, and places to hang out, like coffee shops. We kind of only have like Mokaska and that's it. So like food places to have fun and chill with your friends without it being super expensive,” York said. “I used to live at Mitchell Park Plaza and it's nice when you're over there, but when you're all the way over here, it's like it feels like there’s not a lot that’s very accessible. I think that there's so much potential for neighborhoods and stuff like that, but St. Joe would have to change a little bit for me to want to stay here after graduation.”
Director of Workforce Development for the Chamber of Commerce, Kristie Arthur said that it’s always good to hear what the community is looking for when it comes to bettering St. Joseph, and they’re working hard to try to meet the needs of everyone.
Lowry said that even though she would like to see some changes, she’s happy with her time in St. Joseph.
“Even if I possibly in the long run don't end up in St. Joe, I know that over the past four years I have found a home while I was here,” Lowry said.
