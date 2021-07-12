The 2021 Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care will mark the eleventh training camp the NFL team has held at Missouri Western, but it will be a first for the University’s President. Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy was named Missouri Western’s sixth president in February, after serving six months as interim president.
“One of the top priorities of my presidency is to fully engage with the community, to seek out opportunities to connect,” Dr. Kennedy said. “Chiefs Training Camp is a prime example of the great things we can accomplish when working with our partners in both the public and private sectors, and I’m excited to see it in action.”
Training camp was not the only event canceled in the last year because of COVID-19, and Dr. Kennedy is looking forward to a more vibrant campus environment in the fall.
“I’m thrilled that we’re going to be able to offer a full range of in-person classes and activities for our students this fall,” she said. “I’m also looking forward to welcoming our community back to campus for a lot of our fall traditions, including Griffon athletics contests, Homecoming and the R. Dan Boulware Convocation on Critical Issues. It’s going to be a great year!”
Dr. Kennedy grew up in Kansas City and graduated from Ruskin High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Master of Arts in Psychology, Graduate Certificate in Gerontology and Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology, Applied Cognitive Aging, all from the University of Akron.
