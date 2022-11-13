Missouri Western parts ways with head football coach Matt Williamson By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW Jake Meikel Author email Nov 13, 2022 Nov 13, 2022 Updated 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Missouri Western head coach Matt Williamson runs with his team onto the field prior to a game at Spratt Stadium in 2021. File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Missouri Western football head coach Matt Williamson is stepping down after six seasons with the program.Williamson was hired as the school's sixth head coach back in December of 2016 and led the Griffons to two Live United Bowl victories in 2018 and 2019.Williamson held an overall record 31-26 during his tenure as Western, finishing the 2022 season with a record of 5-6. Missouri Western finished the 2022 regular season sixth in scoring offense and seventh in scoring defense in the MIAA.Williamson is a former All-MIAA defensive lineman for the Griffons and was an Honorable Mention All-American in 1995. Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Matt Williamson Sport Head Coach Griffon Record Lineman Offense Victory Football Coach Live United Bowl Football Jake Meikel Author email Follow Jake Meikel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Government Employers navigate the tall weeds of marijuana law Social Services New renter's education program offered to community +4 Local News Mental health provider shortage felt across state Public Safety Deer season heightens need for awareness outdoors More Local News → 0:51 Cold & Dry Friday Nov 11, 2022 Trending Recipe Exchange
