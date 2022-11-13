Matt Williamson

Missouri Western head coach Matt Williamson runs with his team onto the field prior to a game at Spratt Stadium in 2021.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Missouri Western football head coach Matt Williamson is stepping down after six seasons with the program.

Williamson was hired as the school's sixth head coach back in December of 2016 and led the Griffons to two Live United Bowl victories in 2018 and 2019.

