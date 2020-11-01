CONWAY, Ark. — For nearly 10 minutes Saturday in Conway, Arkansas, the roles appeared to be revered for the Griffons and Bears.

The opening minutes of the contest between Missouri Western and Central Arkansas were the first in 329 days for Matt Williamson’s group. Meanwhile, Nathan Brown’s UCA Bears were taking the field for the eighth time this fall.

An early long kickoff return by Trey Vaval and touchdown run by Jared Scott was followed by a defensive three-and-out, and the Griffons were filled with adrenaline and hopes of a special day in the making.

“I thought we were just gonna come out and run it, no cap,” sophomore wide receiver Cooper Burton said. “I thought we were gonna come out and run them.

“That’s not how the game went, but all we can do is keep building.”

As the clock on the scoreboard ticked down, the points for the Bears went the other way as part of a 52-10 win, UCA’s fourth of the fall.

At times, Missouri Western looked like a team lining up for the first time. Whether it was calling timeouts to get players aligned, penalties for holding, delay of game or ineligible players downfield, or even the details that those in the locker room are usually aware of, the Griffons felt UCA slip out of reach.

“Having those games under your belt, seven or eight of them, can really help fix some of the penalties we had today, the little things,” senior linebacker Evan Chohon said. “We’re resilient. We never gave up. We came out really strong, but we’ve just gotta work toward next week.”

The Bears looked in football shape while the Griffons showed signs of a near year of rust. Western fumbled the ball four times, losing it once for a UCA scoop and score to push the lead to 28-7 early in the second quarter. Nine of Western’s offensive drives ended with 10 yards or less as the unit only mustered up 3.4 yards per play. The Griffons struggled the most in the second quarter, picking up just six yards on 14 plays as UCA’s air onslaught began.

“We started missing some tackles on defense,” Williamson said. “I think what deflated everybody was we had a couple big plays then fumble for a scoop and score. That kinda kicked us in the tail a little bit and deflated us.”

Western found most its most efficient success in the third quarter, even though just one drive ended with a field goal. The Griffons were only outgained 92-81 on an equal 14 plays, with Anthony Vespo going 7-for-9 for 81 yards in the quarter.

He spread the ball around to nine different receivers, with Burton serving as his favorite target, totaling four catches for 54 yards.

Williamson mentioned to his team post-game that 2020 is all about building to win in 2021, and the Griffons will go to the drawing board this week with hopes of learning ahead of Saturday’s home contest with Pittsburg State.

“To be able to walk into our offices and make all these corrections and have the advantage of live game reps,” Williamson said, “to be able to change that for the development of our team, is absolutely priceless.”