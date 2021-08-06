Missouri Western State University has announced students named to its President’s Honor Roll for the spring semester of 2021. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the honor. Those on the list from our area include:

Atchison, Kansas

Ben Wilson.

Barnard, Missouri

Miya Wiederholt.

Bethany, Missouri

Peyton Spurling.

Bolckow, Missouri

Callie Smith and Mercedes Zion.

Camden Point, Missouri

Bailee Romaker.

Cameron, Missouri

Nicole Jackson, Caitlyn Leonardo, Becky Lewey, Dominick Pugh and Emily Williams.

Chillicothe, Missouri

Laney Gaston and Emma Shipp.

Clarksdale, Missouri

Adam Reardon.

Conception Junction, Missouri

Ashley Mattson.

Cosby, Missouri

Nicolas Steele.

Country Club, Missouri

Colby Dennis.

Cowgill, Missouri

Jenni Farmer.

Craig, Missouri

Hailey Bomar.

Dearborn, Missouri

Robin Skaggs, Brianna Spiers and Abby Tanner.

DeKalb, Missouri

Caleb Marriott.

Easton, Missouri

Alexa Dixon, Destiny Durkin,Bria Kirby and Will Malita.

Edgerton, Missouri

Dallas Garber and Connor Stewart.

Falls City, Nebraska

Jacie Fisher and Madison Littrel.

Faucett, Missouri

Melanie Hafley.

Gallatin, Missouri

Ashley Beck, Jessica Hart, Ceirra Redman and Abigail Smith.

Gower, Missouri

Kierston Cook, Elaina Jones, Kelsey Ray and Clio Verdi.

Hamilton, Missouri

Sydney Bottorff, Brooklyn Cornett and Graycen Prothero.

Helena, Missouri

Shelby Huffman.

Highland, Kansas

John Powell and Shayna Wilson.

Holt, Missouri

Kady Vandendaele.

Humboldt, Nebraska

Tanner Merwin.

King City, Missouri

Olivia Sweiger.

Lancaster, Missouri

Maslyn Allen.

Lathrop, Missouri

Annika Huitt and Kelly Oliphant.

Maitland, Missouri

Sarah Burke and Trenten Marschel.

Maysville, Missouri

Cat Whiteman and Regan Wood.

Mound City, Missouri

Ashley Tubbs and Dara Young.

New Hampton, Missouri

Neiley Karns.

Osborn, Missouri

Abbie Jackson and Kelly Lundy.

Pattonsburg, Missouri

Colby Burton.

Platte City, Missouri

Jeffery Adams, Meghan Amos, Brianne Douglas, Audrey Hackler, Anna Handza, Lillian Muller, Patrick Tobey, Taryn Turner and Nick Wright.

Plattsburg, Missouri

Benton Bally, Tori Brock and Tamara DeMint.

Rock Port, Missouri

Trenton Oswald.

Rushville, Missouri

Max Miller.

St. Joseph

April Adams, Amanda Alexander, Devin Amos, Jordon Anderson, Morgan Atoe, Caleb Ayala, Christian Banez, Autumn Barr, Jacobo Barriga, Cruz Becerra, Lindsay Beger, Kiyah Blake, Matthew Bobela, Shayla Bocchine, Shawn Boss, Emily Bowman, Rachel Brockett, Alexa Brown, Larry Brown, Trent Cannon, Alicia Castaneda, Baileigh Castanedo, Madisson Clabaugh, Gage Cloud-Gibson, Jonas Crigger, Katherine Cronk, Jayda Cunning, Tristian Davis, Kaitlynn Derr, Madelyn Dollar, Emma Donaldson, Gabrielle DuVall, Nicholas Ebling, Shelby Ebling, Spencer Ebling, Lesley Felix, Hailee Fitzgerald, Erica Fleckal, Katie Frazee, Chloe Fuson, Mataya Gilbert, Carson Goerlitz, Erin Goodsmith, Mackenzie Grantham, Summer Grantham, Jakob Grimm, Aubree Haddock, Jordan Hall, Zach Hanlan, Courtney Hazelwood, Makayla Hedge, Hayley Henderson, Katelyn Henderson, Kennedy Hibbs, Abbey Hirter, Jess Hodges, Audrey Holcer, DJ Humbert, Camden Hurst, Taylor Hutcherson, Garrett Jackson, Parker Jahn, Kyle Kammerer, Summer Kenney, Eliot Kimmel, Halle Koelliker, Hayley Kruse, Caroline Langley, Loi Le, Maggie Limle, Zoey Ludlam, Sadie Lysaght, Lucas Mapel, Nicole Martin, Caleb Matlack, Ian Matlack, Nelson Maxey, Brad McClintick, Haley McKee, Kylee Meehan, Braysen Miller, Kayla Miller, Kenzie Miller, Ravyn Miller, Trevor Mull, Shelby Myers, Madelyn Nelson, Chelsea Norton, Zach Oliver, Spencer Palmeter, Kelly Parmer, Drew Pashik, Alex Perpitch-Harvey, Grant Poage, Josiah Randleman, Dalton Resler, Samantha Reynolds, Lindsey Richardson, Allison Root, Caden Root, Connor Root, Caroline Ruden, Kennady Ruffcorn, Toleda Russell, Paul Sanchez, Taylor Schubert, Lexi Shalz, Sydney Shavnore, Zayne Simpson, Shane SlaterPinnick, Asher Smith, Marci Smith, Sheldon Smith, Skylar Smith, Danyka Sontheimer, Alex Steward, Alexis Swearingin, Mehreen Tai, Michael Thomson, Courtney Throckmorton, Xan Tolbert, Chandrae Traxler, Fielding Trevino, Ashlyn Voetberg, Faith Walker, Zoe Webster, Taylor Wells, William Wesp, Christin Wilson, Jaycee Wilson, Zareth Wilson, Emily Zawodny-Walkup and Luke Zweerink.

Savannah, Missouri

Melissa Berger, Trent Brosi, Josie Callow, Lauren Garrett, Raelynn Hanna, Brooklyn Koehler, Tyler Krull, Mady Lytton, Kolbe Miller, Taylor Nigh, Lauren Stafford, Eli Trimmer and Emily Weese.

Seneca, Kansas

Kendra Sperfslage.

Smithville, Missouri

Ari Bazalaki, Noah Bonner, Aspen Conkling, Logan Cutler, Jordan Holkesvik, Emily Holland, Brooke Kaderly, Kaleb Morcha and Gabby Rustici.

Stanberry, Missouri

Elle Ellis.

Stewartsville, Missouri

Brent Boyd, Toni Cooper, Kathy Leaverton, Grace Schwope, Josh Stevenson and Jessie Wright.

Trenton, Missouri

Lauren Dolan, Creed Houghton, Chase Marsh, Jacob Trickel.

Troy, Kansas

Kohlbe King.

Wathena, Kansas

Sidney Fleek and Jake Pohl.

Weston, Missouri

Nealie Niemeier and Kendall Schank.

Winston, Missouri

Jacob Lewis.

