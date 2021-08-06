Missouri Western State University has announced students named to its President’s Honor Roll for the spring semester of 2021. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the honor. Those on the list from our area include:
Atchison, Kansas
Ben Wilson.
Barnard, Missouri
Miya Wiederholt.
Bethany, Missouri
Peyton Spurling.
Bolckow, Missouri
Callie Smith and Mercedes Zion.
Camden Point, Missouri
Bailee Romaker.
Cameron, Missouri
Nicole Jackson, Caitlyn Leonardo, Becky Lewey, Dominick Pugh and Emily Williams.
Chillicothe, Missouri
Laney Gaston and Emma Shipp.
Clarksdale, Missouri
Adam Reardon.
Conception Junction, Missouri
Ashley Mattson.
Cosby, Missouri
Nicolas Steele.
Country Club, Missouri
Colby Dennis.
Cowgill, Missouri
Jenni Farmer.
Craig, Missouri
Hailey Bomar.
Dearborn, Missouri
Robin Skaggs, Brianna Spiers and Abby Tanner.
DeKalb, Missouri
Caleb Marriott.
Easton, Missouri
Alexa Dixon, Destiny Durkin,Bria Kirby and Will Malita.
Edgerton, Missouri
Dallas Garber and Connor Stewart.
Falls City, Nebraska
Jacie Fisher and Madison Littrel.
Faucett, Missouri
Melanie Hafley.
Gallatin, Missouri
Ashley Beck, Jessica Hart, Ceirra Redman and Abigail Smith.
Gower, Missouri
Kierston Cook, Elaina Jones, Kelsey Ray and Clio Verdi.
Hamilton, Missouri
Sydney Bottorff, Brooklyn Cornett and Graycen Prothero.
Helena, Missouri
Shelby Huffman.
Highland, Kansas
John Powell and Shayna Wilson.
Holt, Missouri
Kady Vandendaele.
Humboldt, Nebraska
Tanner Merwin.
King City, Missouri
Olivia Sweiger.
Lancaster, Missouri
Maslyn Allen.
Lathrop, Missouri
Annika Huitt and Kelly Oliphant.
Maitland, Missouri
Sarah Burke and Trenten Marschel.
Maysville, Missouri
Cat Whiteman and Regan Wood.
Mound City, Missouri
Ashley Tubbs and Dara Young.
New Hampton, Missouri
Neiley Karns.
Osborn, Missouri
Abbie Jackson and Kelly Lundy.
Pattonsburg, Missouri
Colby Burton.
Platte City, Missouri
Jeffery Adams, Meghan Amos, Brianne Douglas, Audrey Hackler, Anna Handza, Lillian Muller, Patrick Tobey, Taryn Turner and Nick Wright.
Plattsburg, Missouri
Benton Bally, Tori Brock and Tamara DeMint.
Rock Port, Missouri
Trenton Oswald.
Rushville, Missouri
Max Miller.
St. Joseph
April Adams, Amanda Alexander, Devin Amos, Jordon Anderson, Morgan Atoe, Caleb Ayala, Christian Banez, Autumn Barr, Jacobo Barriga, Cruz Becerra, Lindsay Beger, Kiyah Blake, Matthew Bobela, Shayla Bocchine, Shawn Boss, Emily Bowman, Rachel Brockett, Alexa Brown, Larry Brown, Trent Cannon, Alicia Castaneda, Baileigh Castanedo, Madisson Clabaugh, Gage Cloud-Gibson, Jonas Crigger, Katherine Cronk, Jayda Cunning, Tristian Davis, Kaitlynn Derr, Madelyn Dollar, Emma Donaldson, Gabrielle DuVall, Nicholas Ebling, Shelby Ebling, Spencer Ebling, Lesley Felix, Hailee Fitzgerald, Erica Fleckal, Katie Frazee, Chloe Fuson, Mataya Gilbert, Carson Goerlitz, Erin Goodsmith, Mackenzie Grantham, Summer Grantham, Jakob Grimm, Aubree Haddock, Jordan Hall, Zach Hanlan, Courtney Hazelwood, Makayla Hedge, Hayley Henderson, Katelyn Henderson, Kennedy Hibbs, Abbey Hirter, Jess Hodges, Audrey Holcer, DJ Humbert, Camden Hurst, Taylor Hutcherson, Garrett Jackson, Parker Jahn, Kyle Kammerer, Summer Kenney, Eliot Kimmel, Halle Koelliker, Hayley Kruse, Caroline Langley, Loi Le, Maggie Limle, Zoey Ludlam, Sadie Lysaght, Lucas Mapel, Nicole Martin, Caleb Matlack, Ian Matlack, Nelson Maxey, Brad McClintick, Haley McKee, Kylee Meehan, Braysen Miller, Kayla Miller, Kenzie Miller, Ravyn Miller, Trevor Mull, Shelby Myers, Madelyn Nelson, Chelsea Norton, Zach Oliver, Spencer Palmeter, Kelly Parmer, Drew Pashik, Alex Perpitch-Harvey, Grant Poage, Josiah Randleman, Dalton Resler, Samantha Reynolds, Lindsey Richardson, Allison Root, Caden Root, Connor Root, Caroline Ruden, Kennady Ruffcorn, Toleda Russell, Paul Sanchez, Taylor Schubert, Lexi Shalz, Sydney Shavnore, Zayne Simpson, Shane SlaterPinnick, Asher Smith, Marci Smith, Sheldon Smith, Skylar Smith, Danyka Sontheimer, Alex Steward, Alexis Swearingin, Mehreen Tai, Michael Thomson, Courtney Throckmorton, Xan Tolbert, Chandrae Traxler, Fielding Trevino, Ashlyn Voetberg, Faith Walker, Zoe Webster, Taylor Wells, William Wesp, Christin Wilson, Jaycee Wilson, Zareth Wilson, Emily Zawodny-Walkup and Luke Zweerink.
Savannah, Missouri
Melissa Berger, Trent Brosi, Josie Callow, Lauren Garrett, Raelynn Hanna, Brooklyn Koehler, Tyler Krull, Mady Lytton, Kolbe Miller, Taylor Nigh, Lauren Stafford, Eli Trimmer and Emily Weese.
Seneca, Kansas
Kendra Sperfslage.
Smithville, Missouri
Ari Bazalaki, Noah Bonner, Aspen Conkling, Logan Cutler, Jordan Holkesvik, Emily Holland, Brooke Kaderly, Kaleb Morcha and Gabby Rustici.
Stanberry, Missouri
Elle Ellis.
Stewartsville, Missouri
Brent Boyd, Toni Cooper, Kathy Leaverton, Grace Schwope, Josh Stevenson and Jessie Wright.
Trenton, Missouri
Lauren Dolan, Creed Houghton, Chase Marsh, Jacob Trickel.
Troy, Kansas
Kohlbe King.
Wathena, Kansas
Sidney Fleek and Jake Pohl.
Weston, Missouri
Nealie Niemeier and Kendall Schank.
Winston, Missouri
Jacob Lewis.
