Recreational Marijuana Missouri

Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse on July 15 at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot iN 2022.

 Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri could become the first state to pass a voter-led effort to require courts to automatically forgive past marijuana crimes as part of a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot on November’s ballot.

Of the 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal, only seven states require some sort of judicial forgiveness for those punished for committing crimes that have since been decriminalized, according to the advocacy group National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

