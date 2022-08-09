Recreational Marijuana Missouri

A mature marijuana plant begins to bloom under artificial lights at Loving Kindness Farms in Gardena, California. A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana gathered enough signatures to make it on Missouri’s November ballot, the secretary of state announced Tuesday.

 Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday.

If voters approve the constitutional amendment on marijuana, those age 21 and older could buy and grow it for personal consumption as early as this year.

