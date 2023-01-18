JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Republican Treasurer Vivek Malek officially became Missouri's first non-white state officeholder during a Tuesday ceremony.

The 45-year-old attorney from the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood took the oath of office surrounded by family and at least 200 supporters. He's an immigrant from northern India.

