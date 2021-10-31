JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri sports teams are trying to put a proposal to legalize sports betting on the ballot, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday.
A Jefferson City lawyer this week filed nine ballot proposals on the issue on behalf of the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, St. Louis City soccer club and Kansas City Royals.
Money from taxing sports betting would be split between schools and roads under the proposals.
Efforts to pass a law allowing sports betting have failed for years in Missouri's GOP-led Legislature, so the teams are hoping to take the issue directly before voters.
Republican Sen. Denny Hoskins has proposed several bills to legalize sports betting. But he warned that legalizing sports betting through the Missouri Constitution will mean lawmakers can't easily address any potential issues with the program once it's enacted.
In Missouri, proposals need a certain number of voter signatures to be put on the ballot. Backers haven't started collecting signatures yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.