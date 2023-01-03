Missouri State Tech announces Fall 2022 Dean's List Jan 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The campus of State Technical College of Missouri is shown in 2022. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINN, Missouri - State Technical College of Missouri would like to congratulate our December 2022 students who achieved the Dean’s List during the 2022 fall semester.To be placed on the Dean’s List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.Bethany, MissouriGrant ShieldsBrayden VandivertCameron, MissouriKennedy RoachHailee WilliamsEdward Willits, JrChillicothe, MissouriDonald McCrackenConception Junction, MissouriClaire GalbraithCosby, MissouriWesley PhillippeEagleville, MissouriKamden RobertsonForest City, MissouriDallas NowlingGallatin, MissouriJohnny StoutGuilford, MissouriKevin HenggelerHelena, MissouriHalie MaddoxLathrop, MissouriTrevor DavisMaryville, MissouriJordan BradyMercer, MissouriJonathan JohnsonPattonsburg, MissouriCoby IsraelPlatte City, MissouriHunter BurgeChandler JacquinotPrinceton, MissouriCharleen PrenticeZeb SchwartzkopfSaint Joseph, MissouriQuinton RedemerSilex, MissouriHayden MillerJohnathan SullivanTrenton, MissouriChase OttoWeston, MissouriIsaac HelmichWilliamsburg, MissouriJoshua SelbyWinston, MissouriJacob Uthe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dean's List Education University School Missouri Grade Point Average Student Tech Semester State Technical College Of Missouri × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Public Safety Local man's cause of death still uncertain Business 'We have to collaborate': Economic development a success in 2022 +2 Government $25 million in federal funding could boost St. Joseph sewer updates Local News Businesses prepare for influx of visitors after the new year More Local News → 0:45 Cool and damp Tuesday 18 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
