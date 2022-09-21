Missouri Legislature

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz delivers opening remarks during the start of the annual legislative session on Jan, 5, in Jefferson City, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missourians could get a break on state income taxes under a proposal approved by the Republican-led state Senate on Wednesday.

Senators voted 24-4 to send the bill to the GOP-led House for consideration.

