People cast their ballots at the National World War I museum on Election Day, in 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.

 File photo | Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters would need approval from a majority of the state’s congressional districts or a 57% statewide vote to amend the state constitution under a proposal the Senate passed Thursday.

Senators voted 24-10 along party lines in favor of the change, which would go before voters if passed by the House by the May 12 end of session.

