Taxpayer dollars should have been spent on education, not legal fees, according to a brief filed by the Springfield R-12 School District in response to an appeal by two employees ordered to pay $312,869.50 when their suit was dismissed.

“The fact that the district court under these circumstances awarded SPS its attorney’s fees, particularly when those monies should have been spent on education, is a testament to the fortitude of the district court,” the brief filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit states. “It did not abuse its discretion. School districts should not have to pay to defend against claims brought by professed civil rights Plaintiffs, who misuse their claimed beliefs in equality.”

