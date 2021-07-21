Approximately 1,100 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during commencement ceremonies held at Missouri S&T on May 14-15.
Area students include:
Cainsville, Missouri
Joshua Schoonover, bachelor of science, mining engineering, magna cum laude
Country Club, Missouri
Jackson Guck, bachelor of science, computer engineering, cum laude
Easton, Missouri
Samuel Malita, bachelor of arts, economics, and bachelor of science, applied mathematics, magna cum laude
Platte City, Missouri
John Crawford Jr, bachelor of science, civil engineering, magna cum laude; Cole Kostelac, bachelor of science, nuclear engineering, summa cum laude; Tristan Ott, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, summa cum laude
Rushville, Missouri
Sadie Kleman, bachelor of science, chemical engineering, magna cum laude
St. Joseph
Lily Heeler, bachelor of science, chemical engineering, summa cum laude; Jaden Schottel, bachelor of science, ceramic engineering
Stewartsville, Missouri
Jacob Parkhurst, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, cum laude
