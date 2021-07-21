Approximately 1,100 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during commencement ceremonies held at Missouri S&T on May 14-15.

Area students include:

Cainsville, Missouri

Joshua Schoonover, bachelor of science, mining engineering, magna cum laude

Country Club, Missouri

Jackson Guck, bachelor of science, computer engineering, cum laude

Easton, Missouri

Samuel Malita, bachelor of arts, economics, and bachelor of science, applied mathematics, magna cum laude

Platte City, Missouri

John Crawford Jr, bachelor of science, civil engineering, magna cum laude; Cole Kostelac, bachelor of science, nuclear engineering, summa cum laude; Tristan Ott, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, summa cum laude

Rushville, Missouri

Sadie Kleman, bachelor of science, chemical engineering, magna cum laude

St. Joseph

Lily Heeler, bachelor of science, chemical engineering, summa cum laude; Jaden Schottel, bachelor of science, ceramic engineering

Stewartsville, Missouri

Jacob Parkhurst, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, cum laude

