Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2021 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Area students on the list are:

Cainsville, Missouri

Joshua Schoonover

Cameron, Missouri

Ryan Losensky; Jonah Montgomery

Chillicothe, Missouri

Christopher McCarthy; Adam Rice; Taryn Thomas

Country Club, Missouri

Jackson Guck

Easton, Missouri

Samuel Malita

Gallatin, Missouri

Andrew Warner

Gilman City, Missouri

Jacob Roy

Helena, Missouri

Harlan Johnson

Lathrop, Missouri

Remington Breuer

Maryville, Missouri

Jase Haer; Zachariah Springer; Creid Stoecklein

Pattonsburg, Missouri

Carter Crone

Platte City, Missouri

Grant Albright; John Crawford Jr.; Grant Dixon; Daniel Hernandez; Cole Kostelac; Brennen Lee; Zachary Lienemann; Tristan Ott; Aidan Stone

Ravenwood, Missouri

Nathaniel Schieber

Rushville, Missouri

Joseph Kleman; Sadie Kleman

Savannah, Missouri

Alexander Fierros; Gunnar Rutherford

St. Joseph

Jacob Ball; Andrew Brunner; Lake Campbell; Justin Copeland; Ryan Dale; Tyler Dorsey; Danielle Dotson; Braeden Drag; Collin Gentry; Braxton Hardy; Jack Hausman; Lily Heeler; Payton Redemer; Jaden Schottel; William Wise

Stewartsville, Missouri

Caleb Kretzinger; Jacob Parkhurst

Trenton, Missouri

Eric Kleinschmidt

Weston, Missouri

Matik Heskin; Trevin Stringer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.