Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2021 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Area students on the list are:
Cainsville, Missouri
Joshua Schoonover
Cameron, Missouri
Ryan Losensky; Jonah Montgomery
Chillicothe, Missouri
Christopher McCarthy; Adam Rice; Taryn Thomas
Country Club, Missouri
Jackson Guck
Easton, Missouri
Samuel Malita
Gallatin, Missouri
Andrew Warner
Gilman City, Missouri
Jacob Roy
Helena, Missouri
Harlan Johnson
Lathrop, Missouri
Remington Breuer
Maryville, Missouri
Jase Haer; Zachariah Springer; Creid Stoecklein
Pattonsburg, Missouri
Carter Crone
Platte City, Missouri
Grant Albright; John Crawford Jr.; Grant Dixon; Daniel Hernandez; Cole Kostelac; Brennen Lee; Zachary Lienemann; Tristan Ott; Aidan Stone
Ravenwood, Missouri
Nathaniel Schieber
Rushville, Missouri
Joseph Kleman; Sadie Kleman
Savannah, Missouri
Alexander Fierros; Gunnar Rutherford
St. Joseph
Jacob Ball; Andrew Brunner; Lake Campbell; Justin Copeland; Ryan Dale; Tyler Dorsey; Danielle Dotson; Braeden Drag; Collin Gentry; Braxton Hardy; Jack Hausman; Lily Heeler; Payton Redemer; Jaden Schottel; William Wise
Stewartsville, Missouri
Caleb Kretzinger; Jacob Parkhurst
Trenton, Missouri
Eric Kleinschmidt
Weston, Missouri
Matik Heskin; Trevin Stringer
