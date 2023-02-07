Missouri Senate-Overalls

Missouri state Sen. Mike Moon speaks in his Capitol office on Feb. 1 in Jefferson City, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — K-12 public school teachers and counselors would be largely outlawed from talking about LGBTQ people under a Missouri proposal more restrictive than what critics call Florida's “ Don't Say Gay ” law.

Republican state Sen. Mike Moon’s bill, which received a Tuesday committee hearing in the GOP-led Missouri state Senate, is among several filed across the nation this year that are similar to Florida's new law.

