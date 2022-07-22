Amazon Welcomes Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to Republic, Mo. Fulfillment Center

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (center) tours Amazon's new fulfillment center - STL3 - in Republic, Mo. with STL3 General Manager Andrew Lee (right) and Republic Mayor Matt Russell (left). The facility has already created 1,400 good jobs that pay well with comprehensive benefits and offers upskilling programs to support associates' careers. It will create 400 more jobs by the holidays. Amazon has invested more than $2 billion into Missouri through infrastructure and compensation to its employees during the past decade, in addition to $1.5 billion being added into Missouri's state GDP with due to Amazon's investments. 

 Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri has more money on hand than ever before, thanks partly to a combination of inflation, higher wages and federal funds.

The state closed out its 2022 fiscal year with a general revenue balance of nearly $4.9 billion — more than double the previous record set just one year ago, according to data provided Thursday to The Associated Press by the state Office of Administration.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.