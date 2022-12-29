Taxes

Missouri personal property tax payments — which includes taxes on vehicles — are due by Saturday.

 Ryan Shiner | KMIZ

Time is running out for Missourians to get their personal property taxes paid before the Dec. 31 deadline.

Whether you choose to drop off your property taxes in person, drop box, by phone or online, you have until 11:59 pm Saturday night to avoid any extra penalties. Friday is the last day to pay your Missouri property taxes in person.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.