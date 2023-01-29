Missouri man gets 16 life sentences for serial rapes Associated Press Jan 29, 2023 Jan 29, 2023 Updated 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLAYTON, Mo. — A St. Louis County man convicted of nine counts of rape has been sentenced to 16 consecutive life sentences after a jury deemed him a predatory sexual offender.Dominic Yocco, 23, was sentenced Thursday after being found guilty in September of 16 counts involving eight girls, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.He was 17 and 18 when the attacks occurred in between 2016 and 2018. The girls he assaulted were 16 and younger.Prosecutors said at the trial that Yocco met his victims on social media, then gave them alcohol or drugs before attacking them, usually at his grandmother’s house.Yocco was convicted in September of nine counts of rape, six counts of sodomy and one count of attempted sodomy.Yocco said in court Thursday that the victims’ accounts were fabricated and consensual. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Sexology × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News +2 Education Big crowd of kids comes in name of science +3 Local News Saturday kicks off with St. Joe Farm Show Public Safety Highway patrol asking Chiefs fans to put safety in their plans for AFC Championship Local News Healthy Living: Yoga More Local News → 0:48 The Cold Returns Jan 27, 2023 Trending Recipe Exchange
