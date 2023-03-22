St Louis Area Killings

This March 20, 2020, photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Gary Muehlberg. Serial killer Muehlberg, dubbed the 'Package Killer,' received two life sentences on Tuesday after admitting to killing two women in the St. Louis area more than 30 years ago. 

 File photo | Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri man dubbed the “Package Killer” for his method of disposing bodies received two life sentences Tuesday after admitting to killing two women in the St. Louis area more than 30 years ago.

Gary Muehlberg, 74, has now pleaded guilty to killing three women and faces a hearing next week in the death of a fourth. Remains of all four women were found in 1990 or 1991, packed into various types of containers.

