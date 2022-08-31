Missouri man dies after being struck by his own boat Associated Press Aug 31, 2022 Aug 31, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A Missouri man died after being thrown from the boat he was riding in and struck by the same boat in the Lake of the Ozarks.The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 13-mile mark of the main channel, according to the Kansas City Star.The 2019 Sylvan Pontoon boat that 29-year-od Daniel Cortez was riding in hit a wake and overturned. Cortez was ejected from the boat, and then the boat struck him.Cortez, of Kansas City, was pronounced dead at the scene. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Daniel Cortez Boat Kansas City Fleet Transports Missouri Lake Ozarks Highway Patrol × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News 0:57 Local News Local sports greats to be honored at Hall of Fame Banquet 1:11 Weather Weather Wise Wednesday: Forecasting with the Old Farmer's Almanac Education Hillyard event showcases apprenticeship opportunities for youth +2 Education Retirees surprise Carden Park teacher with grant More Local News → Local Forecast 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
