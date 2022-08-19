Vote By Mail Lawsuit

Voters deliver their ballot to a polling station in 2020 in Tempe, Arizona. An Arizona judge is declining a request by the state Republican Party to block most mail ballots for the 2022 election, preserving the voting method used by the overwhelming majority of voters. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled June 6 that nothing in the Arizona Constitution prohibits the Legislature from allowing citizens to vote by mail. 

 Associated Press

PHOENIX — A Missouri man has been indicted for leaving a threatening message on the personal cellphone of the top election official in Arizona's most populous county, federal officials said.

The case is the second filed in the past month against people accused of threatening top election officials in the battleground state. In late July, a Massachusetts man was charged with threatening to blow up Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs following the 2020 election that saw former President Donald Trump lose in the state. Hobbs is a Democrat now running for governor.

