INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Missouri man has been charged with making racist and abusive threats against a judge, who sought a protective order after the man said he had staked out the Jackson County courthouse and followed people home, the Jackson County Prosecutor said Wednesday.

The 42-year-old defendant, of Independence, was charged Tuesday with tampering with a judicial officer and harassment motivated by discrimination. The felony charges each carry a possible sentence of seven years in prison. He was being held Wednesday without bond. Online court records do not name an attorney for him.

