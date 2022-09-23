Voter ID Missouri Lawsuit

 In this 2017 photo, Republican Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft speaks in Valley Park, Missouri. Ashcroft says "common sense prevailed" when a judge in 2018 dismissed a lawsuit filed by the ACLU over Missouri's voter identification law. 

 Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Attorneys argued in court Friday over two lawsuits challenging a new Missouri law on voter photo identification and civic engagement rules.

The hearing over how and whether the lawsuits should proceed was held before a judge in Cole County.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.