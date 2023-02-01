Missouri House Dress Code

Members of the Missouri House of Representatives recite the Pledge of Allegiance as they begin their annual legislative session in 2022 in Jefferson City, Missouri.

 Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Republican-backed proposal to make it harder to amend Missouri’s constitution got initial approval from the state House on Wednesday, moving a top GOP priority closer to becoming law.

Lawmakers voted 106-50 along party lines in favor of the proposed constitutional amendment.

