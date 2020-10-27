Name: Karen Planalp

Party: Democrat

Background: Planalp is a member of the St. Joseph Planning Commission and is a certified deputy registrar for Buchanan County.

Platform: There are three larger focuses for Planalp: quality education and closing the digital divide, women's rights, especially in health care, and helping provide relief to farmers for losses during COVID-19. She supports all constitutional amendments.

Name: Dean VanSchoiack

Party: Republican

Background: A long-time Andrew County resident who runs a local family farm.

Platform: Vanschoiack wants to protect private property rights and eminent domain in Buchanan and Andrew counties. He wants to ensure budgets are balanced, that it is understood where tax money is going and hopes to find resources for businesses hurt by COVID-19.