Tax Cuts Missouri

Members of the Missouri House of Representatives gather Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, for the opening day of a special session to consider tax cuts at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The powerful Missouri House Budget Committee on Wednesday voted to phase out corporate income taxes.

Budget Chairman Cody Smith tacked the provision onto a key, Senate-approved bill to cut individual income taxes, the main focus of a special legislative session called by Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.