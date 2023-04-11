Brad Hudson

Rep. Brad Hudson, R-Cape Fair, presents a bill that seeks to ban gender-affirming care for minors Tuesday on the Missouri House floor.

 Annelise Hanshaw | Missouri Independent

The Missouri House on Tuesday gave initial approval to bills that would ban certain medical procedures for transgender minors and prohibit transgender athletes from competing in school sports according to their gender identity.

The legislation is similar to a pair of Senate bills that chamber approved last month. A House committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing on those Senate bills Tuesday night.

