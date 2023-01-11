Pay Raises Missouri

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a campaign rally in 2020 at a gun store in Lees Summit, Missouri.

 Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is proposing an 8.7% pay raise for all state workers — plus a bonus for some in strenuous jobs — as a way to offset inflation and discourage employees from leaving for better paying jobs.

The Republican governor’s plan outlined Wednesday needs approval from the Legislature before it can take effect. Parson said he wants lawmakers to act quickly, so that the raises can appear in employee paychecks by March 31.

